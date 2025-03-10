After SASE and Unified SASE, there’s Sovereign SASE: what is that?

Fortinet talks quite a bit about Sovereign SASE lately. It addresses the balance between cloud convenience and regulatory compliance. Nirav Shah, SVP Products and Solutions at Fortinet, sits down with us to discuss how this innovation allows organizations to maintain control over their sensitive data while still benefiting from the operational simplicity that made SASE attractive in the first place.

The journey from traditional SASE through unified SASE to today’s sovereign model reflects a market responding to real customer needs, particularly in highly regulated industries. Financial services, healthcare providers, and government entities can now implement modern security frameworks while keeping their data under strict governance. “Sovereign SASE brings the simplicity that SASE solutions provide, but gives customers control over where the data is,” explains Shah.

Sovereign SASE: stay in control

What makes Sovereign SASE particularly powerful is its hybrid architecture. The idea is that organizations maintain control of the data plane through their own points of presence, conducting security inspection and data storage according to their specific requirements, while vendors manage the control plane to reduce operational complexity. This creates a bridge for companies previously unable to adopt cloud security models due to compliance restrictions. For service providers, it offers an opportunity to capture higher-margin business by maintaining infrastructure control while leveraging vendor expertise.

Listen to this latest Techzine Talks on Tour podcast to explore if Sovereign SASE is interesting for your organization (or not).

