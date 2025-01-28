2025 won’t be about AI, but about secure AI

AI and cybersecurity seem to go hand in hand. That is, much physical and virtual ink has been spilled over the impact AI had and has on security solutions, as well as on how attackers use AI for bad purposes. But what about the security of the AI organizations use every day? We talk about this with Ric Smith, President – Product, Technology, & Operations, at SentinelOne in a conversation we recorded at AWS re:Invent.

Subscribe to Techzine Talks on Tour and listen to our other episodes via Spotify, Apple , YouTube or another service of your choice.

At the end of the day, a large chunk of any discussion about AI security is also about cloud security. Much of the AI that companies use, stand-alone or as as a part of (SaaS), runs in the cloud. Hence the setting and location for our conversation with Smith.

In our conversation, we talk about a large variety of topics. Starting with the initial skepticism about the security of the cloud, we work our way to present-day discussions of securing the AI that runs in the cloud (and on-premises, for that matter). AI comes up with its own challenges to cybersecurity and as such adds to the already complex patchwork that is the security stack.

We’re not going to give away too much about the content of our conversation with Smith. We do promise, however, to also provide some actionable insights for customers regarding their security posture. And Smith also has something to say about how the security industry as a whole could and should do better when it comes to collaborating with each other.

Techzine Talks on Tour starts its second season

We started Techzine Talks on Tour in May of 2024, with the goal of doing at least one episode every two weeks. After 25 episodes in 2024 we were close enough to that target for us to call the first season a good start. That’s what it is, a start, because we’re not done yet. We continue with a second season, with the goal of growing our reach even further. We will once again try and serve up a fresh new episode of Techzine Talks every two weeks.

A big thank you to the people who found us in 2024 already. We hope you continue to listen to Techzine Talks on Tour in 2025. If this is your first encounter with our podcast, there’s much more to come! We hope you enjoy this episode.

Where to find Techzine Talks on Tour?

Techzine Talks on Tour is available on all the well-known platforms. So you can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube for example. Just search for Techzine Talks on Tour in your favorite podcast app.

Previous episodes of Techzine Talks on Tour:

Get in touch

We hope you like this new podcast series. If so, please let us know. If you have suggestions on how we can improve, we would like to hear those too. We’re also open to suggestions around specific topics, or specific people that want to appear in an episode of Techzine Talks on Tour. You can find both Coen van Eenbergen and Sander Almekinders on LinkedIn, or you can send an email to info@techzine.eu.