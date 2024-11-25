What is the role of storage in the modern tech landscape?

For this episode of Techzine Talks on Tour we sat down with Patrick Smith, Field CTO EMEA at Pure Storage. Storage continues to evolve in a world where AI is the talk of the town. What exactly is the role of storage in the modern tech landscape? And how does Pure want to contribute to this? Find out now and listen to this brand new episode.

Storage may not be as important for AI workloads as compute or networking is, calling it a commodity doesn’t do it justice either. Patrick sheds some light on this misconception that people may still have. He draws on insights from his discussions with customers, and explains why storage plays a crucial role for enterprises. Not only when it comes to AI, but also for building cyber resilience against threats like ransomware.

The biggest part of the discussion is dedicated to the role storage plays in AI. From this perspective, Patrick dives into how solutions like Evergreen One for AI offer scalable and flexible storage-as-a-service options that streamline operations and break down infrastructure silos. We further explore how organizations can strategically manage hot, cold, and archived data to ensure optimal performance in AI projects. Additionally, we delve into the importance of vector databases and advanced data reduction algorithms, discussing the implications of data gravity challenges when balancing cloud and on-prem solutions.

