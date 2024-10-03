Threat hunting is very important, but also very frustrating: how can AI help?

Both junior and senior security analysts encounter frustrating challenges with threat hunting, making it hard to really make it an integral part of daily SOC operations. How can we make things easier and less ad hoc for them? We sit down with Albert Caballero and Adriana Corona from SentinelOne to discuss this in depth.

Subscribe to Techzine Talks on Tour and listen to our other episodes via Spotify, Apple or another service of your choice.

At its recent OneConnect event in the Benelux, representatives from SentinelOne gave keynotes on different topics that relate to each other in different ways. On the one hand there was a keynote from Albert Caballero, Field CISO at SentinelOne, about #threathunting. On the other, there was a keynote about (among other things) Purple AI, by Adriana Corona, Director of Products for AI at the same company. As it turns out, AI can and will have fundamental implications for threat hunting, and for cybersecurity as a whole.

RAG, trust, and transparency

Besides the somewhat conceptual impact of AI on threat hunting, Adriana and Albert delve into the emerging use of Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG). It’s not only AI that helps humans, but also the other way around. Expert-created threat intelligence enhances AI effectiveness and accuracy.

Another big topic in the conversation is the pivotal importance of transparency and trust in AI systems. We contrast the contextual precision of specialized AI with more generic platforms. Transparency of how AI works is absolutely vital for cybersecurity purposes. That’s the only way to reach reliable decision-making in cybersecurity. There are challenges too, for sure, so we also talk about how to tackle those.

All in all this is another must-listen for people and organizations looking to optimize their security posture and stack, by using AI or in other ways. And let’s be honest, who isn’t in 2024.

About Techzine Talks on Tour

Techzine Talks on Tour is a podcast series that Coen and Sander record while attending events all over the world. A spin-off of the successful Dutch series Techzine Talks, this new English series aims to reach new audiences. The goal is to publish a fresh episode at least every two weeks. With the occasional increase in frequency around specific larger events with more recordings.

Techzine Talks on Tour covers a huge range of topics. Coen and Sander attend a total of 50 to 60 events each year. That means there’s a lot to discuss. They attend various types of events. It could be open-source affairs like KubeCon. A week later one of them shows up at a conference hosted by Cisco, IBM, Salesforce and ServiceNow, for example. With a lot of experience in many walks of IT life, Coen and Sander always manage to produce an engaging, in-depth discussion on general trends, but also on the underlying technology itself.

So follow Techzine Talks on Tour and stay in the know. We might just tell you a thing or two you didn’t know yet, but which might be very important for your next project or for your organization in general.

Where to find Techzine Talks on Tour?

Techzine Talks on Tour is available on all the well-known platforms. So you can also find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube for example. Just search for Techzine Talks on Tour in your favorite podcast app.

Previous episodes of Techzine Talks on Tour:

Get in touch

We hope you like this new podcast series. If so, please let us know. If you have suggestions on how we can improve, we would like to hear those too. We’re also open to suggestions around specific topics, or specific people that want to appear in an episode of Techzine Talks on Tour. You can find both Coen and Sander on LinkedIn, or you can send an email to info@techzine.eu.