How do you innovate for a future you can’t entirely predict?

The title of this episode of Techzine Talks on Tour is a (perhaps somewhat rhetorical) question Don Schuerman, the CTO of Pegasystems asks the audience during PegaWorld Inspire, Pega’s annual flagship event. Sander sat down with him at the show to discuss how statistical AI and GenAI can help find an answer.

During this conversation, Don and Sander discuss many facets of what drives innovation. For example, the outcome of some research suggests that GenAI not only helps generate hype for GenAI, but also causes an increase in adoption for ‘good old-fashioned’ statistical AI. In other words, innovation in one part can have unintended but good side-effects on other parts.

Other topics that they discuss is how companies like Pega, but also others in the industry can and should help organizations build innovation around use-cases that haven’t even been properly defined yet. That’s one of the key issues that needs to be addressed today. We’re at a stage where a lot of it is about pragmatic and practical use of AI, but that’s only possible if you have a good idea of what is pragmatic and practical.

Apart from the general AI discussion, Don and Sander also get into some of the new developments at Pega. They talk about things like KnowledgeBuddy, an example of RAG, or Retrieval-Augmented Generation), but also Pega GenAI Blueprint. The latter of the two has the potential to up-end the development of specific apps in organizations. You just tell it to build you an application for, say, loan applications, and it does so in a couple of steps.

