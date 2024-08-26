From encryption to exfiltration: how do you secure and protect your data?

Organizations invest $200 billion globally in IT security. However, data breaches and ransomware attacks are still rampant. How can that be? What does this say about the impact of all those investments? We discuss these and other topics with Filip Verloy, Field CTO at Rubrik, one of the big players in this space.

At RSA Conference earlier this year, we recorded a number of episodes for our relatively new Techzine Talks on Tour podcast series. Data security is without a doubt one of the big themes for organizations to get right. As is the case for virtually all other components of cyber security, it turns out to be quite a daunting task to do so.



According to Verloy, one of the key things to do as an organization is to assume a so-called ‘assume breach’ attitude. This is especially important when it comes to the data of an organization, as that usually is very valuable. One of the trends Verloy signals in this respect is that attackers are shifting from traditional encryption methods to sophisticated data exfiltration techniques. That fundamentally changes the game. It shifts the focus from prevention to resilience, among other things.

Tune in to this new episode of Techzine Talks on Tour to hear much more about what’s happening in data security. It’s a very important topic that should be near the top of the list of priorities for organizations. Especially with AI and new regulations like NIS2 being added to the equation, effective security posture management is of paramount importance.

