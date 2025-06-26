Tech sector calls on EU to pause AI Act

The technology lobby group CCIA Europe, whose members include prominent companies such as Alphabet, Meta, and Apple, is urging the European Union to suspend the introduction of the AI Act temporarily. According to the organization, hasty implementation of the law will harm Europe’s technological ambitions.

The AI Act, which officially came into force in June last year, contains a series of provisions that will be introduced in phases. One of the most important aspects, namely the regulations on General-Purpose AI (GPAI) models, will take effect on August 2. However, essential guidelines that provide clarity to companies on how to comply with the rules are still lacking. These delays are causing increasing concern, particularly now that the European Commission is at risk of missing essential implementation deadlines.

Forced implementation hinders innovation

As European leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the EU’s declining competitiveness, the tech sector is issuing an urgent call for a delay. According to CCIA Europe, Europe should postpone the introduction of the AI Act until the entire legal framework is in place. A forced introduction could not only hinder innovation, but also jeopardize the economic potential of AI in Europe, estimated at €3.4 trillion by 2030.

The organization argues that the Commission’s current timetable is unrealistic. It therefore calls for a policy change that offers companies in the tech sector more legal certainty, especially as long as crucial standards have not yet been finalized or are available too late. A delay would allow time to finalize the regulatory framework and give companies sufficient time to comply with the new rules.

According to Daniel Friedlaender, senior vice president and head of CCIA Europe’s Brussels office, it is unwise to pursue leadership in AI while implementing restrictive measures. He argues that the law should be paused for the time being to avoid further delays in innovation.

Boniface de Champris, senior policy advisor at CCIA Europe, emphasizes that the EU must act quickly if it wants to achieve its economic AI goals. He points out that many governments and technology companies have expressed concerns and that the Commission should simplify and delay the process to give companies a fair chance to adapt.

CCIA Europe’s call echoes recent signals from national governments and members of the European Parliament that the current framework is confusing and does not allow sufficient preparation time for stakeholders.