What is HPE’s Unleash AI program and how does it help companies?

In this Techzine TV video we focus on HPE’s Unleash AI program. The company set this up to make AI technology available faster to customers, explains Robin Braun, who runs the program at HPE. Also in the conversation is Arijit Sengupta, founder and CEO of Aible, a company that is part of the Unleash AI program.

The conversation centers on overcoming barriers to AI adoption within enterprises. HPE’s Unleash AI program offers a pre-tested, secure, and optimized private cloud AI platform (PCAI) addressing C-level concerns about security and unpredictable costs.

Aible’s platform empowers business users to build AI solutions, even without extensive training, as demonstrated by a Nebraska state government example. The discussion highlights the advantages of smaller, fine-tuned open-source models over large language models for specific use cases, emphasizing faster implementation, reduced risk, and improved ROI.

Experts like Sengupta advise focusing on small, manageable problems, empowering end-users, and prioritizing rapid prototyping to overcome fear and accelerate AI adoption. The key takeaway is that a collaborative, practical approach, focusing on tangible results and addressing immediate concerns, is crucial for successful AI implementation.

Techzine TV

