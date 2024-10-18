The SOC of the future: what is it and is it for everyone?

During this year’s edition of .conf, Splunk’s annual conference, we sat down with James Hodge, Chief Strategic Advisor for Splunk EMEA. One of the main themes of Splunk .conf24 was ‘The SOC of the future’. That message shone through in many topics of conversation during the show. So we thought it would be interesting to have a conversation with James about this, to try and get beyond the slick marketing messages and get some insights into what this SOC of the future actually is, and what that means for organizations.

In our chat, we talk about a variety of themes associated with the SOC of the future. Do we need to redefine the concept of a SOC? What are the technical prerequisites to move towards a new, more modern SOC. How should organizations prepare themselves for it?

One of the key tenets in what James tells us is that a data-informed approach is the way forward. Without it, mitigating risks and streamlining compliance is and will always be a pipe dream. That in itself isn’t very shocking, basically everybody says that nowadays. Splunk (and Cisco) claim they can actually deliver on that too. Obviously AI plays a part in this, but also the integrations between the two players. Integrating IT operations with security also bolsters digital resilience.

A SOC of the future enables cybersecurity to transition from an insurance policy to a key business enabler. James shares his vision of how organizations can leverage data-driven strategies to not only enhance security but also drive innovation and maintain robust governance. We delve into practical ways CISOs can meet dual expectations and the significance of shared KPIs to measure the ROI of security investments, promoting a collaborative and flexible approach across all organizational levels.

Listen to this new episode of Techzine Talks on Tour to learn more about the SOC of the future, and the role it plays in innovation and security operations. Don’t miss this insightful conversation on shaping the future of cybersecurity and operational resilience.

