HPE OpsRamp plays a very important role in the platform

This new Techzine TV video features Varma Kunaparaju, SVP and GM Cloud Platform and OpsRamp at HPE. Kunaparaju is the co-founder and former CEO of OpsRamp, a company that HPE acquired in 2023.

We discuss the impact OpsRamp has had on HPE since it was acquired. We also cover the new GreenLake Intelligence agentic AI push by HPE and talk about the new CloudOps suite.

The conversation starts by discussing OpsRamp and its integration of this hybrid, multi-cloud observability platform into HPE’s cloud platform. It highlights OpsRamp’s extensive multi-vendor support (3000+ integrations), its role in providing comprehensive IT stack visibility (metrics, logs, traces with AI-driven root cause analysis), and its synergy with HPE’s Zerto and Morpheus solutions and platforms. Together they form the new CloudOps Suite.

Finally, we talk about agentic AI. This is what HPE developed the GreenLake Intelligence AI framework for. It will be progressively automating tasks, even though the current focus is on root cause analysis, with human-in-the-loop validation for critical actions. OpsRamp plays an important role in this too.

Below are links to some other articles with videos we shot at HPE Discover 2025.

