HPE infuses stack with GreenLake Intelligence’s agentic AI

HPE announces agentic AI updates across the entire stack at HPE Discover this week. These updates are designed to help organizations move from complex manual processes to a fully autonomous, AI-driven world.

To be clear, HPE GreenLake Intelligence is not a product. It is an AI framework developed by HPE that it plans to infuse and integrate across the entire hybrid stack. Users can leverage this framework to deploy AI agents to solve all kinds of operational challenges. GreenLake Copilot acts as the gateway to the framework. Similar to what Cisco announced a few weeks ago at Cisco Live, GreenLake Intelligence is intended to add agentic capabilities to AIOps.

We can understand the desire to add agentic capabilities to AIOps very well. Operations is a discipline that consists largely of manual tasks that often take a considerable amount of time, even if they are not always very complicated. These types of tasks need to be automated. AIOps has already achieved this to some extent, but agentic AI adds an extra dimension. It makes it possible to take even more work off organizations’ hands.

GreenLake Intelligence adds agentic throughout the stack

Today, HPE is announcing several agentic additions spread across the stack. We’ll briefly list them here.

The first stop for GreenLake Intelligence in the HPE stack is the network. HPE Aruba Networking Central is getting new agentic mesh technology. This means that AI agents can determine with high precision where a specific network problem is coming from. They can then help solve the problem, and in some cases they can do this fully automatically.

HPE OpsRamp Software and HPE Alletra Storage are also getting an agentic update. OpsRamp already had a copilot since last year, but is now getting additional automation from an agentic command center, to use HPE’s phrasing. From here, agents will provide support to people dealing with alerts, handling incidents, and assisting in determining the cause of a problem. GreenLake Intelligence should make it possible to streamline these kinds of tasks across the entire stack of compute, network, storage, virtualization, and other software layers.

HPE is also making strides in the agentic world in the area of storage. The Alletra Storage MP X10000 solution will support Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. This will allow developers and administrators to orchestrate data management via GreenLake Copilot and other interfaces.

Availability

GreenLake Intelligence will be rolled out across the entire HPE portfolio. The GreenLake Copilot beta will start in the third quarter of 2025. HPE Aruba Networking Central with agentic mesh will also be available in Q3, while the Alletra Storage MP X10000 with Model Context Protocol support is scheduled for the second half of 2025.

With GreenLake Intelligence, HPE is demonstrating that it is serious about the transition to agentic AI. Whether this approach will truly enable organizations to move from complex manual processes to an autonomous cloud world remains to be seen. However, steps such as those taken by HPE today are important in order to find out.