HPE updates GreenLake to offer private cloud without the hassle

HPE has announced a new wave of GreenLake updates. They span private cloud, storage, and data protection. The additions cover HPE Private Cloud, Alletra Storage MP, Zerto, and Data Fabric Software, with a clear focus on unifying workloads, accelerating AI data pipelines, and reducing dependence on fragmented multi-vendor tooling.

The company frames the update as a step toward a unified operating model. The aim is to provide a private cloud, data management, and protection under a single vendor approach. “Enterprises are rapidly modernizing for AI and cloud-native runtimes and this transformation is placing new demands on how environments are managed, protected, and scaled,” said Fidelma Russo, EVP & GM Hybrid Cloud & CTO at HPE. The quote lands in familiar territory: Russo has consistently framed GreenLake as HPE’s answer to enterprises that want a private cloud without the complexity of assembling it themselves. Of course, such solutions exist in a variety of ways, from downscaled private offerings of hyperscalers to VMware by Broadcom’s VCF solution. HPE is seeking to make its abstraction layers and simple day-to-day management the key to success.

HPE Private Cloud is now in its fourth generation. New to this release is Kubernetes management alongside virtual machines on a single platform, built on the HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12. The Gen12 hardware delivers improved performance per watt, higher workload consolidation, and enhanced security through HPE Integrated Lights-Out (iLO). Current Business Edition customers can upgrade their existing software to manage both VMs and Kubernetes without replacing hardware. Customers wanting a full hybrid and multicloud orchestration layer get an upgrade path to HPE Morpheus Software.

As it happens, migration away from VMware environments is addressed directly. HPE Zerto now supports live workload migration from VMware to HPE virtual machines with continuous data protection, allowing organizations to move workloads with minimal disruption and near-zero RPO/RTO recovery. The Veeam Data Platform integration brings agentless, host-level, image-based backup to HPE Private Cloud, with native changed block tracking and cross-platform recovery. This builds on a partnership between Veeam and HPE that has been growing steadily. Veeam recently launched full support for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, putting HPE’s offering on level terms with VMware, Nutanix, and Microsoft for data protection. HPE StoreOnce also gains integration with HPE Private Cloud for real-time replication.

For edge and distributed use cases, HPE SimpliVity now supports HPE Morpheus VM Essentials and extended resilience with HPE StoreOnce Gen5.

Alletra X10000, B10000, and Data Fabric get agentic AI

The HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 gains native file storage alongside existing object storage on a single platform. Until now, the platform was object-only. The X10000 now scales to 16 nodes and 23PB raw capacity and adds a 100% data availability guarantee. HPE is adding RDMA-enabled file storage to accelerate AI training, inference, and KV cache workloads, and claims backup ingest performance of up to 2.5 PB/hour with the Data Protection Accelerator Node.

The HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 picks up real-time agentic support that autonomously detects, analyzes, and resolves storage issues. Controller node scaling expands from four to six nodes for 50 percent more performance, while a new 5:1 data reduction guarantee aims to lower cost per TB. The B10000 also adds built-in dual-node fault tolerance.

HPE Data Fabric Software receives policy-based data placement and movement, a conversational AI assistant for natural language access to the global namespace, and improved metadata integration. Support for Apache Polaris adds open standards-based governance across platforms.

HPE Zerto rounds out the release with a new AI assistant for data protection and integration with Microsoft Defender, delivering real-time threat visibility and faster recovery. HPE says this builds on orchestrated recovery work it showcased at RSAC 2026.