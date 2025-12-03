HPE expands GreenLake with virtualization, AI, and security

HPE presents a series of innovations for its GreenLake platform. The company is expanding its cloud portfolio with new virtualization capabilities, AI features, and security solutions. HPE offers more choice and flexibility for organizations looking to modernize their IT infrastructure.

HPE states that more than 80 percent of organizations are rethinking their workload strategy. This is due to rising costs, changes in licensing models, and the growth of hybrid cloud, among other factors. HPE introduced its own virtualization alternative for VMware workloads last year and has now decided to expand on this. With these solutions within HPE GreenLake, the company aims to reduce operational complexity and lower costs.

“Enterprises modernizing for AI, cloud, and virtualization take different paths—some race to accelerate time to market, others double down on security and compliance, while many zero in on cost efficiency and simplicity,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president of hybrid cloud and CTO at HPE. With the expansion of HPE GreenLake, the company is trying to respond to this.

HPE Morpheus Software as a virtualization alternative

HPE is introducing new capabilities for HPE Morpheus Software. Whereas last year HPE was primarily an alternative to vSphere, the company is now trying to establish a fully-fledged enterprise-grade alternative that can compete head-to-head with VMware Cloud Foundation. Organizations looking for an enterprise-grade alternative to VMware virtualization can now also consider HPE.

According to the company, HPE Morpheus VM Essentials can save up to 90 percent of VM licensing costs with support for multiple hypervisors and self-service cloud functionality. This solution has been available since the beginning of this year, but now HPE is going a few steps further.

Software-defined networking and micro-segmentation

The new enhancements and innovations include zero-trust security with software-defined networking, for which HPE uses Juniper Networking technology. This software-defined networking technology provides micro-segmentation and multi-layer security for virtual machines. It will be available in both HPE Morpheus VM Essentials and Enterprise editions. HPE also integrates Juniper’s Apstra Data Center Director for automated switch configuration and seamless connectivity between VMs and hosts.

In the area of business continuity, HPE is also introducing stretched cluster technology with synchronous replication for VMs. This enables automatic failovers between geographically separated locations with HPE Alletra Peer Persistence. Organizations that require near-zero downtime now have a solution that keeps critical applications running even if a data center or storage system fails completely.

The acquisition of Juniper Networks was completed just a few months ago. HPE is busy implementing Juniper technology into existing HPE solutions. It is now making announcements, but availability will take some time. For software-defined networking and stretched clusters, we will have to wait until Q2 2026. The same applies to HPE Juniper Networking’s Apstra Data Center Director.

Kubernetes and VMs side by side

Finally, HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software now offers full support for Kubernetes and containerized workloads on top of the HVM hypervisor. Customers can now run both modern cloud-native applications and VMs within the same environment. Support for Kubernetes is available only in the enterprise edition, not in the VM Essentials edition. However, support for Kubernetes is available immediately for existing and new customers at no additional cost.

AI innovations with NVIDIA

The HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 Data Intelligence Nodes will use the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design to create an active data layer that enriches information in real time for AI workloads. HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 Data Intelligence Node will be available in January 2026.

HPE Private Cloud AI will feature NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in every configuration. In air-gapped environments, STIG-hardened and FIPS-enabled NVIDIA AI Enterprise software will be available. HPE is also adding its own software tools to simplify the management of AI workloads.

GreenLake platform enhancements

HPE GreenLake will be further expanded with the availability of CloudPhysics Plus, Cloud Commit, and an improved GreenLake Marketplace. These enhancements are designed to simplify the management of hybrid cloud environments and increase visibility for partners. These tools give customers complete insight into total cost of ownership and enable them to reduce it effectively. This is made possible by new ways to plan and purchase hardware and software through GreenLake.

CloudPhysics Plus will be generally available in mid-2026, while Cloud Commit is available immediately. The enhanced GreenLake Marketplace is available today on HPE.com and will be available via the GreenLake platform from January 2026.

Finally, we see some minor enhancements that have been in the pipeline for some time. Integration of HPE Zerto into Morpheus Software for continuous data protection. Veeam now also supports Morpheus Software for VM backups.

