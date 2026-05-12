ServiceNow aims to raise $4B through a bond offering

ServiceNow aims to raise approximately $4 billion through a bond offering linked to the software company’s recent acquisitions. The company is seeking new financing as investors take a more critical look at the prospects of software providers in the AI era.

According to Bloomberg, banks are currently in talks with investors regarding a potential corporate bond offering. Barclays, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, among others, are advising on the transaction.

The planned financing follows several acquisitions that ServiceNow completed in the first quarter. The largest of these was the purchase of cybersecurity firm Armis Security for $7.75 billion. For that deal, ServiceNow had previously arranged a $4 billion bridge loan from a consortium of banks led by JPMorgan.

Test of confidence in the software sector

The potential bond issuance also serves as a barometer of investor confidence in large software companies. Within the sector, uncertainty is growing about the impact of AI on existing business models. Many investors are wondering whether traditional software providers can maintain their position as AI functionality becomes increasingly important.

ServiceNow is not immune to these concerns either. The company’s stock has already lost more than 40 percent of its value this year, in line with broader pressure on software companies in the stock market.

ServiceNow provides software for automating IT processes and internal business operations. Like other enterprise software companies, the group is trying to position itself more strongly around AI applications. The company stated earlier this month that AI products are expected to contribute to $30 billion in subscription revenue by 2030.

Whether investors are willing to pour billions into new ServiceNow debt securities can therefore also be seen as an indication of confidence in the company’s AI strategy.