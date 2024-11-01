NetApp solves challenges to data infrastructure at the platform level

NetApp is all in on what it calls its Intelligent Data Infrastructure. More than just a fancy sounding name, it includes various fundamental components that are necessary to have to support the latest AI workloads and to combat the data silos that continue to plague organizations. Creating a robust platform approach is the way forward for all data and storage vendors. What makes NetApp’s platform special? And why should NetApp be in a good position to be successful in this market? Hear all about it in this new episode of Techzine Talks on Tour.

Subscribe to Techzine Talks on Tour and listen to our other episodes via Spotify, Apple , YouTube or another service of your choice.

For this episode, we sit down with Krish Vitaldevara. Krish is the SVP and GM for Platform at NetApp. The concept of the platform plays a crucial role in NetApp’s approach to data and storage infrastructure. Without it, much of what is needed to stay relevant as a storage vendor is simply impossible. On top of that, NetApp also recently announced that its architecture will become fully disaggregated. That is a major and fundamental change for the company that also impacts its platform story.

Besides the changes in the architecture, AI also has a big effect on data management and storage. Especially when it comes to vectorizing data and the database bloat that comes with it, organizations can run into some issues. It is up to vendors like NetApp to figure out how to help companies limit vectorized data growth as much as possible.

All in all, there is enough to talk about with Krish, that is for sure. Together with his team, he is responsible for the development of the platform at NetApp, and the platform is where virtually all innovations converge. Listen to the conversation we had with him during the most recent edition of NetApp Insight now.

Where to find Techzine Talks on Tour?

Techzine Talks on Tour is available on all the well-known platforms. So you can also find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube for example. Just search for Techzine Talks on Tour in your favorite podcast app.

Previous episodes of Techzine Talks on Tour:

Get in touch

We hope you like this new podcast series. If so, please let us know. If you have suggestions on how we can improve, we would like to hear those too. We’re also open to suggestions around specific topics, or specific people that want to appear in an episode of Techzine Talks on Tour. You can find both Coen and Sander on LinkedIn, or you can send an email to info@techzine.eu.

Also read: NetApp builds an Intelligent Data Infrastructure: what is that?