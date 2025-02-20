Embracing sustainability in data Center modernization

The episode focuses on the evolving landscape of sustainable data center modernization, with insights from HPE’s Pascal Lecoq on the importance of efficient IT practices, liquid cooling technologies, and the role of software in maximizing sustainability. Key discussions include the balance between public cloud and on-prem solutions, strategies for improving energy consumption, and the growing trend of modular data centers.

Overview of HPE’s sustainability initiatives

Comparing public cloud and on-prem data center efficiencies

The role of software in optimizing energy consumption

Quick wins for enhancing data center sustainability

The impact of liquid cooling systems on energy savings

Adoption of modular data centers for flexible IT demands

Implications of AI for future data center designs

Chapters:

00:02:15 – Insights from HPE Discover Barcelona

00:05:30 – The Sustainability Edge of Public Cloud

00:09:45 – HPE GreenLake: Private and Hybrid Cloud Solutions

00:14:00 – The Role of Software in Data Center Modernization

00:18:20 – Innovations in Cooling Technologies for Data Centers

00:23:10 – The Rise of Modular Data Centers

00:27:50 – Conclusion and Future Trends in IT Sustainability

