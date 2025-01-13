Dynamic AI workloads require dynamic power solutions

Techzine Talks on Tour is back after the holidays with a new episode. This one is about how to make sure data centers in the AI age. We attended the Vertiv: Driving Innovation event recently and talked about the implications of AI workloads on how to power data centers.

Data centers play a vital role in the development and the deployment of AI. Most discussions about this topic focus on the IT side of things, but there’s also a different side to this story. How do you make sure AI gets the power it wants and needs? We sat down with Arturo de Filippi, Offering Director Global Large Power at Vertiv to talk about all things power and AI.

This latest episode of Techzine Talks on Tour focuses on the evolving demands of powering data centers in the age of AI. We talk about the need for dynamic power solutions with De Filippi, but also about the changing role of UPS systems in data centers. They have become much more than just a fallback for when something goes wrong.

We touch on other subjects too, like the integration of renewable energy sources into future infrastructure. Another topic we discuss is the densification of power systems, that has to keep up with the densification of IT systems.

All in all, there’s a lot more to powering data centers in the age of AI than you might think at first. Listen to this conversation we have with Arturo di Filippi from Vertiv to learn more about this topic.

Techzine Talks on Tour starts its second season

We started Techzine Talks on Tour in May of 2024, with the goal of doing at least one episode every two weeks. After 25 episodes in 2024 we were close enough to that target for us to call the first season a good start. That’s what it is, a start, because we’re not done yet. Today’s episode marks the first one of the new season. We will try and serve up a fresh new episode of Techzine Talks every two weeks again.

A big thank you to the people who found us in 2024 already. We hope you continue to listen to Techzine Talks on Tour in 2025. If this is your first encounter with our podcast, there’s much more to come! We hope you enjoy this episode.

