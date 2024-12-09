Open source is at the heart of AI innovation

We recently attended the Ubuntu Summit, where Canonical showcased all of the innovation and other developments around Ubuntu. Open source in general and Ubuntu in particular have played and continue to play a vital role in the development of AI and ML. Learn all about this relationship in the latest episode of Techzine Talks on Tour.

During the Ubuntu Summit we sit down with Andreea Munteanu, AI/ML & MLOps Product Manager at Canonical. She has a data science background, which gives her a different perspective on AI than more technology oriented people. During her time as a data scientist, she “spent more time on tinkering with the tooling rather than building models”. That’s not what you want as a data scientist, but it is something that needs to be solved at least partly at the product level. That’s why she got into product marketing at Canonical.

Ubuntu and AI

With this background and objective in mind, we have a very broad ranging conversation with Munteanu. Obviously, part of it is on Canonical’s role in all of this, its 20-year history and its relevance for AI and ML development. Ubuntu plays a foundational role in various environments (desktop, server, edge), which makes its impact on AI (and the other way around) quite significant.

Don’t forget MLOps

Besides diving into Ubuntu’s role in the AI discussion, both in the past, present and the future, we also talk about the importance of optimizing existing infrastructure for AI projects. Especially MLOps has Munteanu’s full attention. In addition, we discuss the security concerns associated with AI and data management, and the future of the relationship between AI and open source.



In our opinion, the conversation we had with Munteanu reflects the comprehensive discussion around AI, ML in general, with a specific focus on the role of open source, Ubuntu and Canonical in these fields. We hope you agree. Listen to the new episode of Techzine Talks on Tour now!

