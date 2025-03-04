Rubrik expands to AWS, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and OpenShift

From now on, Rubrik is expanding and debuting its protection and backup suite inside AWS, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Red Hat OpenShift. It is also introducing Identity Recovery, which it says is the first in the industry to guarantee hybrid identity environments.

“Cybercriminals won’t stop innovating, and neither will we,” says Rubrik co-founder and CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap. Therefore, the expansion of Rubrik’s portfolio should better protect organizations from cyber attacks, regardless of where their data resides.

According to Rubrik, identity is currently one of the most critical vulnerabilities, and it is not alone with that statement. The majority of cyber attacks worldwide use compromised login credentials, with 50 percent of companies experiencing an Active Directory attack in the past two years. Identity Recovery should help organizations better protect their hybrid identity environments.

Identity Recovery answers threat pattern

Rubrik Security Cloud will gradually expand to cover parts of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This will commence with protection for Oracle Cloud VMware workloads and self-managed Oracle DB workloads running OCI VMs. OpenShift will also receive support, with the intention of providing protection for the 60% of organizations running Kubernetes that often opt for Red Hat’s solution.

Another recent announcement is the availability of Rubrik Cloud Vault (RCV) for AWS. This service, previously available only for Azure, provides organizations with a secure, isolated storage location for their backups. On Azure itself, Rubrik now also protects Azure DevOps and GitHub with automated backups, granular recovery, extended retention and compliance coverage for critical data stores.

As usual, the company uses AI functionality to detect threats. This not only increases the complexity of threats that can be detected, but also works at lightning speed. For example, the company is introducing Turbo Threat Hunting, which, according to internal tests, can scan up to 75,000 backups within 60 seconds.

The new features will be demonstrated at Rubrik’s annual Cyber Resilience Summit on March 5.