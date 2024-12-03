Availability Rubrik Cloud Vault expands to AWS

Rubrik Cloud Vault has so far only been available on Azure, but this will change in early 2025 when Rubrik makes the service available on AWS. It is just one of the enhancements Rubrik is making for AWS customers that will benefit security.

Rubrik Cloud Vault (RCV) is an isolated cloud storage service used to back up data. The service is entirely managed by Rubrik. This takes the time-consuming chore of managing an in-house backup away from companies. RCV is kept off-site and secured by Rubrik based on several principles including role-based access and advanced encryption.

‘Recovery includes more than backups’

“Surviving a cyberattack is not as simple as just restoring from a backup. IT and security teams must also rapidly pinpoint when the attack occurred, identify what was compromised, and determine if sensitive data was impacted — all while trying to find a clean, safe recovery point,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “This is no small task, but we believe the power of Rubrik and AWS makes it simple for organizations to bounce back quickly and safely while minimizing the risk of reinfection.”

To ensure organizations can recover quickly and smoothly, Rubrik is making even more services available on AWS. Anomaly Detection is also being added. This service uses machine learning to determine the extent of a cyber attack. Organizations receive information about modifications made and possible data deletion. The service is available immediately.

In early 2025, Rubrik will make Threat Monitoring, Threat Hunting, and Data Discovery & Classification available on AWS in addition to RCV. The first two services are complementary, analyzing the initial access point in the event of an attack and monitoring the security of the environment after an attack. The latter service should minimize the impact of a data breach.

