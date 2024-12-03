Rubrik Annapurna makes all enterprise data available in Amazon Bedrock

Rubrik Security Cloud provides visibility and access to all the data and metadata that organizations have, spread across on-prem, cloud and SaaS. With the new Rubrik Annapurna single API service, the company aims to unlock this data for customers developing GenAI applications on Amazon Bedrock.

AWS offers customers the ability to develop GenAI applications on Amazon Bedrock. In doing so, they can use the foundation models available through that platform. Among others, Amazon Bedrock offers access to its own Titan models available there, as well as those from Meta, Cohere, Mistral AI and Anthropic.

The value of the Rubrik Security Cloud for Amazon Bedrock

These models obviously need access to data in order to eventually be incorporated into a GenAI application. If that data is all in the (AWS) cloud, then that’s pretty straightforward. In practice, however, this is not often the case and there is also data scattered across the rest of an organization’s IT environment. Think of on-premises environments, but also certainly SaaS applications.

Rubrik Annapurna should solve the above challenge for organizations. It is a single API service that links the Rubrik Security Cloud to Amazon Bedrock. Through this API, developers of GenAI applications are given the ability to enable quick access to the data accessible through Rubrik Security Cloud. Not only that, it also does this securely and from a central location. That reduces the complexity when developing and maintaining GenAI applications. After all, Rubrik Security Cloud takes care of all this for developers and therefore the organizations that use it.

Components of Rubrik Annapurna

Rubrik Annapurna is all about securely connecting data sources to GenAI applications. It is obviously possible to configure this access. So organizations can still decide for themselves which data they want and are allowed to access in this way. Rubrik Annapurna itself ensures that it reacts adequately the moment data is refreshed, permissions change and sensitive data is added to the source.

However, merely unlocking the data does not sufficiently reduce the complexity of building GenAI applications. Hence, Rubrik Annapurna has a so-called application-aware embedding engine. This means that it recognizes common schemas of applications and thus can further accelerate application development. This allows developers to quickly add RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) to an application.

As already indicated, Rubrik Annapurna should ensure that organizations can easily and securely access all data accessible via Rubrik Security Cloud. Not only data within modern cloud and SaaS environments, but also within legacy environments and homegrown CRM applications and the like. There is no need to establish these links via a variety of custom APIs. It is also not necessary to do ETL and set up custom data pipelines. Finally, Rubrik Annapurna’s centralized approach should ensure that there are no so-called shadow datastores. This ensures greater visibility and insight, lower costs and generally lower risk.

Rubrik says it will continue to develop Annapurna in the coming months. The company makes no further comment on the exact availability of the new API service.

