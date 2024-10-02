E-commerce solutions provider puts its own portfolio on display

Commercetools, provider of modular e-commerce solutions, is coming up with the new feature ‘Compilations’ to showcase their most important new features, enhancements and updates to its own platform. This is a semi-annual showcase that alerts the platform’s customers to all new features, which include more than 13,000 new features and releases in 2024 alone.

Commercetools offers scalable and independently run solutions for e-commerce applications and (large) web stores. The company calls this ‘composable commerce,’ which means that customers are not tied to an all-in-one solution, but buy only those parts of a web store functionality that they need and leave the rest for what it is.

This makes it possible to purchase, implement and possibly customize a separate search function, payment module, product catalog or checkout system, for example. Commerce Tools now runs on Azure and is also available on the Azure Marketplace, the cloud platform’s ‘app store’.

The modular approach allows e-commerce companies to quickly scale up and introduce new features with minimal disruption to their patronage. This flexible solution also allows companies to easily adapt their digital offerings to different markets or channels.

More than 1,000 items in shopping cart

Among other recent updates, Compilations highlights enhanced support for businesses dealing with large, complex orders, such as B2B companies or online supermarkets. Shoppers with more than a thousand items in their shopping cart are no exception in those cases. Of course, such a large order should not slow down the site’s performance, which is exactly what the new update provides.

In addition, Commercetools has introduced features for streamlining compliance workflows, such as purchase approval processes. These ensure that procurement departments can follow internal rules without much effort. Improved functionality for customer service searches of specific customers should help them provide more personalized answers faster. Especially useful for companies in industries where speed and accuracy are essential.

Entering new markets

A key advantage of composable commerce, according to Commertools, is the flexibility of their approach when expanding into new markets. The company has developed localization tools to allow business to be conducted in multiple regions without losing track of the bigger picture.

For example, companies can now manage different product catalogs and checkout processes for different regions from one central system. This makes it easier for global companies to quickly enter new markets and possibly adapt to local regulations by offering or not offering certain features, brands and items.

