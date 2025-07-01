Siemens adds AI copilot and VR features to NX software

Siemens has announced major updates to its NX and NX X software. The latest version introduces an AI copilot for natural language interaction, immersive engineering capabilities in collaboration with Sony, and integrated thermal and fluid simulation.

The new Design Copilot NX uses natural language processing to give users access to Siemens’ database. Both beginners and experienced users can search for technical answers, best practices, and documentation using natural language. The system is designed to accelerate the learning process by providing quick access to relevant information.

Immersive engineering with Sony headsets

One of the most notable additions is the collaboration with Sony for mixed reality functionalities. In addition to the existing NX Immersive Designer, which allows users to view and edit 3D CAD designs in VR and AR, Siemens is now introducing NX Immersive Collaborator.

This new tool allows colleagues, partners, and stakeholders to collaborate in the same virtual reality environment. Collaborative sessions can be started directly from the NX interface without extensive preparatory work. The system provides tools for measuring, evaluating, and annotating parts or complete assemblies.

With NX CFD Designer, Siemens is introducing a new CAD-integrated simulation tool. The software, based on Simcenter FLOEFD technology, enables designers to perform fluid flow and thermal analyses without leaving the CAD environment.

The system is specifically designed for users without CFD experience. It automates complex tasks such as fluid volume detection and meshing, allowing designers to quickly evaluate different scenarios and compare geometry variations.

In addition, Siemens has expanded the capabilities of Performance Predictor. Designers and engineers can now perform mechanical stress analyses on complete assemblies.

Model-based design extended to quality control

The new NX Inspector represents a significant advancement in Model-Based Design (MBD). The system adds model-based characteristics to digital twins, enabling MBD to be used for downstream quality and production processes.

Designers can define manufacturing PMI based on the Model-Based Characteristics standard of the Digital Metrology Standards Consortium. This information is reused to create inspection and metrology processes through integration with Teamcenter and Teamcenter Quality.

The Design for Manufacture (DFM) Advisor also automates early manufacturability assessments. The system analyzes geometry and identifies potential challenges in various manufacturing processes such as drilling, milling, assembly, and casting. The NX Mold Wizard has also been improved with real-time updates and enhanced cooling channel simulation tools.

