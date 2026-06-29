Siemens and IFS break down data silos in the manufacturing industry

Siemens and IFS have announced a strategic partnership to help manufacturers connect their engineering data with operational reality. Industrial AI plays a central role in this initiative. The goal is to link the entire product lifecycle into a single “closed loop.”

The collaboration stems from a persistent problem in the manufacturing industry. For most manufacturers, production, maintenance, and the supply chain still rely on isolated systems that barely exchange data. This silo mentality costs time, margins, and agility. By joining forces, Siemens and IFS aim to offer a structural solution to this gap.

Siemens brings the necessary expertise from its position in industrial AI, engineering, automation, and manufacturing execution. IFS complements this with its strengths in enterprise asset management and field service. Together, the tech giants are focusing on manufacturers who are under growing pressure to produce more with existing resources.

Closed-loop integration between design and operations

In practice, this means that Siemens contributes the Digital Twin via its Xcelerator platform, including all associated engineering, simulation, and production data. IFS then adds service history, asset behavior, and operational data.

Together, the companies are building a single, closed Digital Twin that reflects both the original design and real-world performance. The system is fully secure, controlled, and auditable throughout the entire process.

This step is part of a broader Siemens effort to break down data silos. Earlier today, for example, it was announced that the French motorsports giant ORECA Group is fully transitioning to the Siemens Xcelerator platform to streamline its engineering environment. The same principle—linking multidisciplinary data into a single digital model—is also central to the partnership with IFS.

Industrial AI as the Connecting Link

The parties emphasize that generic AI models are not sufficient for critical industrial environments. Even minimal margins of error are unacceptable when decisions directly impact safety, compliance, or valuable production assets. The joint AI approach must therefore be extremely accurate and reliable.

Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS, points to agentic AI as the next step: “Agentic AI is the next crucial frontier. Industrial leaders need solutions with closed-loop models and data, plus a rich context that won’t ‘hallucinate’ within active operations.”

Although specific joint products or a detailed roadmap have not yet been announced, the core of the integration is clear. Siemens will directly connect its AI-native systems for production planning and manufacturing execution to IFS’s EAM and field service solutions. This will permanently link shop-floor and maintenance data.