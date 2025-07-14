Storyblok Blueprints, speedier setup for web developers

Storyblok is a headless CMS for web developers who want to make a bigger, faster market impact. It frees web developers from the pain of legacy CMS platforms and lets teams to ship content quickly. The company has this month launched Blueprints. This technology is a new way for developers to kickstart website projects with structure, tailored for different industries.

The company says that setting up frameworks, building components and deploying a first draft of any website content often takes hours, sometimes days.

Web developer time sink

Web developers can use this technology to spin up a complete project with source code, GitHub integration, Figma design assets and Netlify or Vercel deployment.

The “time sink” in web development today isn’t in building components. Configuring the framework is the biggest time drain for 40% of developers, followed by creating content models from scratch. Blueprints promises to eliminate both hurdles, delivering a ready-to-go setup so teams can “skip the scaffolding” and dive into real work.

“This isn’t a demo or some stripped-down sandbox,” said Dominik Angerer, CEO and co-founder at Storyblok. “Blueprints are production-ready foundations that let developers jump straight into real work on their terms, with their stack. Unlike typical CMS starter kits that look fine until you crack open the codebase, Blueprints are built with real-world readiness in mind with scalable code in frameworks developers already love like Next.js, Nuxt and Astro.”

Speed, standardisation, scale.

The company asserts that a whole 100% of developers say they use templates for website projects: 61% constantly and 39% sometimes. Blueprints deliver the kind of reusable patterns teams are already relying on.

The frontend muscle behind these projects is no small squad either i.e. most teams have between 4 to 10 developers responsible for turning designs into code. With around half of current website projects taking a few weeks from design to launch, any tool that can accelerate the setup process might be argued to be a good thing.

The company’s Blueprints are modular and decoupled, so web developers are never stuck with someone else’s decisions. “We’ve seen too many great ideas stall at step one,” said Angerer. “Blueprints remove that friction. They’re a smarter way to start and a better way to build.”

Brands including Adidas, T-Mobile and Renault use Storyblok to make content management more collaborative.

The rise of the Agile CMS

The company says it is lazer focused on developing agile CMS systems, which solve the issues that crop up during multichannel content production.

For Storyblok, an agile CMS enables enterprises to create, collaborate and deliver content to multiple channels through streamlined, iterative processes.

“The beauty of an agile CMS is how it empowers organisations to effortlessly reuse content across channels, speed up content production cycles, and foster better team dynamics – all contributing to more engaging customer experiences,” noted the company, in a technical blog. “When [users] implement an agile CMS, a business gains the welcome flexibility to respond nimbly to market shifts while maintaining consistent messaging across a digital ecosystem.”

For background knowledge here, a headless CMS is a modern content management system that decouples the backend (where content is stored) from the frontend (where content is presented). In traditional CMSs, these components are tightly coupled, but a headless CMS allows content to be delivered across any platform – websites, apps, IoT devices, digital signage etc. – without being locked to a single user interface.