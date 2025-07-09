Oracle Database@AWS now generally available

Oracle and Amazon Web Services announce the general availability of OracleDatabase@AWS.

Customers can now run Oracle Exadata Database Service and Oracle Autonomous Database on dedicated Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) infrastructure within AWS. Oracle Database@AWS is available in the AWS U.S. East (Northern Virginia) and U.S. West (Oregon) regions, with plans to expand to 20 additional regions worldwide.

Read a detailed explanation of Oracle Database@AWS here: Oracle and AWS bury the hatchet: Oracle Database@AWS coming soon

Customers can easily migrate their Oracle Database workloads to Oracle Database@AWS on OCI in AWS, with support for Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC) and the latest Oracle Database 23ai with built-in AI Vector functionality. Oracle Database@AWS includes zero-ETL (extract, transform, load) integration, which makes it easier to integrate data between Oracle services and AWS Analytics. This eliminates the need to build and manage complex data pipelines, ensuring a smooth data flow between Oracle and AWS. This makes it possible to combine data with AWS services in the areas of analytics, machine learning, and generative AI to enhance applications.

These capabilities give customers more flexibility for running databases in the cloud and complement existing options within AWS.

Powerful total solution

Karan Batta, senior vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, says that Oracle customers have been putting their most important data in Oracle databases for years. With Oracle Database@AWS, these customers can now run their workloads within AWS on OCI. He explains that this allows customers to take full advantage of Oracle Database 23ai to develop applications more easily and support business-critical tasks with AI and vector functionality. Combined with AWS’s AI and analytics services, he believes this creates a powerful end-to-end solution.

Oracle Database@AWS offers customers a unified experience across OCI and AWS, with full support from both companies. This simplifies database management, purchasing, and deployment through reference architectures and pre-configured environments for critical applications.