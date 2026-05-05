IBM Sovereign Core now available for AI workloads and cloud environments

At its Think 2026 event, IBM announced the general availability of IBM Sovereign Core. The software platform enables organizations to fully manage their AI workloads and cloud environments themselves, without relying on third parties. The platform is aimed at enterprises, governments, and regional cloud providers.

IBM Sovereign Core is designed for organizations that want to deploy AI quickly while maintaining demonstrable control over their environment. The platform was previously announced as the foundation for sovereign cloud and AI, but with general availability, it is now widely applicable to a broader audience.

Dinesh Nirmal, SVP of IBM Software, articulates the underlying vision as follows: “AI has made sovereignty a runtime requirement, not a policy statement. With IBM Sovereign Core, organizations don’t have to choose between deploying AI at speed and verifying their control.”

Four pillars of digital sovereignty

IBM defines digital sovereignty through four pillars. Operational sovereignty concerns control over how environments are managed. Data sovereignty safeguards data at rest, in use, and in transit. Technological sovereignty stands for an open, modular architecture that avoids vendor lock-in. And AI sovereignty governs where models run and how inference is managed.

IBM Sovereign Core integrates all these elements into a single deployment model. Specifically, this provides a dedicated control plane for configuration and lifecycle management, identity and encryption that remain entirely within the organization’s own boundaries, and continuous compliance monitoring with automated evidence generation. Pre-loaded regulatory frameworks help organizations more quickly define their own compliance posture by region or sector.

Ecosystem and Target Audiences

The platform is built on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat AI. An extensible catalog offers software from a broad ecosystem of partners, including AMD, Cegeka, Cloudera, Dell, Mistral, MongoDB, and Palo Alto Networks. CPU, GPU, and AI inference environments can be deployed via standardized templates and automated configuration profiles.

IBM Sovereign Core targets three main audiences: enterprises with regulated applications and AI workloads, governments seeking to deliver sovereign services for critical operations, and regional cloud providers aiming to offer sovereign cloud and AI services at scale. The platform is now generally available.