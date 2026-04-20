Cisco Sovereign Critical Infrastructure now available in Europe

Cisco is today rolling out Sovereign Critical Infrastructure (SCI) across the entire EMEA region. The offering includes core product lines for networking, security, compute, and Splunk, fully managed in air-gapped on-premises environments.

Cisco introduced the Sovereign Critical Infrastructure portfolio in September 2025, targeting organizations that want to innovate without compromising control over their data and digital infrastructure.

This involves a new licensing model for existing products, not entirely new hardware. Cisco does not retain remote access to customers’ systems and does not push updates. Management remains entirely in the customer’s hands.

“At Cisco, we understand that true sovereignty means having the freedom to innovate, where choice and control remain crucial for businesses in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa,” said Gordon Thomson, President of Cisco EMEA.

Local support via extensive CNSCs

Users managing a sovereign environment require specific technical support. The Cisco Customer Experience (CX) organization, therefore, now offers services tailored to air-gapped, on-premises, and hybrid setups. To this end, Cisco CX is expanding its Critical National Services Centers (CNSCs) in the EMEA region. These centers feature dedicated facilities, controlled access, and screened personnel, specifically designed for strict data sovereignty strategies.

The SCI portfolio focuses primarily on highly regulated sectors, such as government agencies, banks, and healthcare institutions. Cisco is working toward certification in accordance with European Union Cybersecurity Certification (EUCC) requirements. The portfolio is available directly from Cisco and through partners, including NTT DATA.