Red Hat OpenShift takes sovereign step to Google Cloud Dedicated

Red Hat announces support for Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud Dedicated. The platform targets highly regulated organizations in the financial services, healthcare, and public sectors. These organizations will receive an isolated infrastructure to meet national and regional requirements for digital sovereignty.

Google Cloud Dedicated was created to meet sovereignty requirements by providing infrastructure in a local, isolated environment. In Europe, Google Cloud is partnering with Thales to deliver a selection of services for this purpose.

Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud Dedicated is designed to address several key pillars of digital sovereignty: data residency, technological autonomy, and supply chain resilience. With isolated infrastructure, it must comply with regulations such as the GDPR and regional sovereignty rules. Built-in GPU support enables customers to build, deploy, and manage AI workloads without compromising local security requirements. Red Hat OpenShift 4.21 previously introduced smart GPU allocation for AI workloads, a feature now also available in Google Cloud Dedicated.

Additionally, the platform provides consistency between on-premises and managed cloud environments, enabling organizations to modernize traditional workloads on their own terms.

Available in the second half of 2026

Red Hat previously announced Red Hat Confirmed Sovereign Support for EU organizations, featuring 24/7 technical support provided by EU citizens. This was followed in February by an assessment tool that allows organizations to measure their maturity level in the area of digital sovereignty.

The general availability of Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud Dedicated is scheduled for the second half of 2026.