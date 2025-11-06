Red Hat launches Sovereign Support for EU organizations

Red Hat announces Red Hat Confirmed Sovereign Support for the 27 EU member states. The support service is designed to help European organizations achieve digital sovereignty by providing local, EU-citizen-staffed technical support for Red Hat software.

Red Hat emphasizes that true digital sovereignty can only be achieved through open source. According to the company, this approach provides the transparency and accountability that regulators and organizations require.

This distinguishes Red Hat from proprietary “sovereign” solutions built on closed software and opaque architectures. The service is designed to enable organizations to independently implement, run, and maintain IT environments within any sovereign cloud environment.

According to CTO Chris Wright, the service is exactly what European organizations need. “Navigating the EU’s stringent regulatory and compliance frameworks demands an open source-driven, transparent, auditable foundation and a local operational support model,” says Wright.

EU citizens provide support from within the EU

Red Hat Confirmed Sovereign Support is all about local control. The service is staffed by technical experts who are all EU citizens and operate exclusively within the 27 member states. It offers 24/7 availability within the EU region.

Demand for this type of support is growing. European business leaders see digital sovereignty as a way to achieve economic differentiation and shield themselves from geopolitical dynamics.

Red Hat has more than 20 years of experience with support models for specific regions and industries. That expertise now benefits customers in highly regulated markets or with strict compliance requirements.

Broad ecosystem of EU partners

The approach is further strengthened by Red Hat’s ecosystem of more than 500 EU cloud partners. Many of these partners already offer sovereign clouds. This network is designed to reduce dependence on non-EU hyperscalers strategically.

Customers get robust local alternatives that directly align with regional regulations and economic priorities. The service underpins Red Hat’s broader open hybrid cloud and AI portfolios.

More than 20,000 organizations worldwide already rely on Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio and technical support. Red Hat Confirmed Sovereign Support builds on that trust.

Red Hat Confirmed Sovereign Support will be available in early 2026. Interested parties can contact their local account manager for more details as they become available.

The service also includes access to local operational control. EU technical support teams oversee the delivery of support services. This strengthens operational resilience and supports business continuity goals.

