Red Hat and Google Cloud expand OpenShift partnership

Red Hat and Google Cloud announce an expansion of their partnership. The goal: to help organizations modernize applications and migrate VM workloads.

The two companies are making Red Hat OpenShift available in the Google Cloud console and are launching the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated on Google Cloud.

OpenShift Virtualization runs on Google Cloud C3 bare-metal instances, giving workloads direct access to CPU and memory resources. This is particularly important for performance-sensitive or license-constrained environments. Previously, Red Hat introduced smart GPU allocation for AI workloads in OpenShift 4.21, further expanding integration with Google Cloud.

Nirav Mehta, Vice President of Product Management at Google Cloud, notes that customers now have a smoother path to consistently run both virtualized and containerized workloads on Google Cloud.

OpenShift in the Google Cloud Console

Red Hat OpenShift in the Google Cloud Console makes it easier for businesses to find and onboard the right solution. OpenShift Dedicated users can validate Google Cloud requirements from the console before moving to cluster setup via the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console. Additionally, unified billing is available through the Google Cloud Marketplace, where OpenShift subscription costs count toward committed spend on Google Cloud.

This is complemented by native service integrations, such as with Google Cloud Secret Manager, Certificate Authority Service, and Workload Identity Federation. These integrations are jointly developed and supported by both parties.

VM migration without significant downtime

OpenShift Virtualization now enables organizations to run traditional virtual machines alongside containers and serverless workloads on a single Kubernetes platform. IT teams manage virtual machines and containers from a single interface, using a single toolset and a single set of operational procedures.

Tools such as the Migration Toolkit for Virtualization and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform are available for migrations. Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated on Google Cloud is a fully managed platform, supported by Global Site Reliability Engineers and built-in automation.