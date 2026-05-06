Dutch universities form committee for digital autonomy

Universities of the Netherlands (UNL) has established the Committee on Digital Autonomy for Universities (DAU) to address dependence on Big Tech. The committee consists of executives from UNL and SURF, as well as the Director of the Government CIO Office, and is working on a joint vision and roadmap. The impetus for this comes from vendor lock-in, geopolitical risks, and loss of control over digital infrastructures.

The House of Representatives has already called on the government to “enter into a structural partnership with educational institutions aimed at countering dependence on non-European tech companies.” There are concerns about Big Tech, publishers, and (quasi-)monopolists with closed systems and proprietary standards. This results in vendor lock-in, unpredictable price increases, and a loss of control over data and digital infrastructures. Furthermore, the relationship between the EU, the U.S., China, and Russia makes the vulnerability of public institutions increasingly tangible.

Universities are heavily dependent on providers such as Microsoft and Google for cloud services, communication platforms, and office applications. Many university digital services run on US cloud services. Yet alternatives are emerging. Dutch universities are testing Nextcloud, among other options, as an alternative to Microsoft 365, and pilots with Mastodon and PeerTube are underway through SURF. However, many of these initiatives are subsidized and therefore temporary in nature.

From vision to roadmap

The DAU committee will steer concrete interventions. Examples include amendments to laws and regulations, tightening procurement conditions, increasing purchasing power, and developing open alternatives. The transition to greater autonomy will be implemented in manageable steps, with small gains serving as stepping stones for larger shifts. The agreement on investments rests with the relevant authorities, whether or not in a “coalition of the willing.”

In 2025, the Dutch government published the “Agenda for Digital Open Strategic Autonomy” (DOSA) and enshrined digital autonomy as a guiding principle in the Coalition Agreement, with a separate State Secretary at the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Experts do warn, however, that the transition will take years due to costs, complexity, and existing contracts.

UNL emphasizes that universities play a unique role as independent guardians of public values, knowledge development, and talent training. The committee is working on a joint vision and roadmap, in close collaboration with SURF, the government, and European partnerships.

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