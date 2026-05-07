Fire at Dutch NorthC data center, all personnel evacuated in time

Update 3:15 PM: NorthC issued the following statement at 3:00 PM:

“The fire that broke out on Thursday, May 7, around 8:45 AM at NorthC’s data center on Rondebeltweg in Almere has not yet been extinguished. The fire department has indicated that it will take several more hours to bring the fire fully under control and declare the building safe. As a result, it is not yet possible to enter the premises. As soon as the site is cleared, NorthC will immediately launch a technical investigation to assess the impact and implement appropriate emergency measures.”

“In parallel, NorthC teams are working on various scenarios to restore power as quickly as possible. As soon as access to the site is restored, customers will receive a follow-up update with more information about the situation and the expected recovery time.”

“The fire is raging at the rear of the building, where technical facilities are located. At this time, nothing can be said with certainty about the cause of the fire or the exact extent of the damage to the infrastructure.”

Original article, 12:09 PM:

On Thursday morning, a major fire broke out at a NorthC Datacenters facility in the Sallandsekant industrial park in Almere Stad. The Flevoland Safety Region sent out an NL-Alert. All employees present were evacuated in time. It is still unclear how many customers are affected by the fire.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. at the rear of the building. Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to the main building. Emergency services responded to the scene with a large number of vehicles and equipment, reports local news agency Omroep Flevoland.

Residents in the area were advised via the NL-Alert to stay out of the smoke, close windows, and turn off ventilation. The smoke gradually subsided over the course of the morning, according to a fire department spokesperson.

GRIP1 situation and monitoring teams on site

The fire department escalated the response to a GRIP1 situation, meaning all emergency services were involved. Monitoring teams were called in to check for the release of hazardous substances. The fire department urged the public to keep surrounding roads clear.

“Everyone present was evacuated from the building in a timely manner,” said Alexandra Schless, CEO of NorthC Datacenters, in an initial statement. The customer service team was fully operational to keep customers informed. At the time of writing, it was unclear how many companies experienced technical issues as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fast-growing data center operator

NorthC Datacenters manages more than twenty data centers in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. The Almere data center is part of the company’s Dutch core network. In late 2025, it was announced that investor Antin Infrastructure Partners would acquire NorthC from DWS and other shareholders, a transaction expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.