NorthC expands further and acquires six Colt data centers

NorthC has signed an agreement to take over six Colt data centers in the Netherlands and Germany.

According to NorthC, this acquisition strengthens the company’s position in both the Benelux and the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

The transaction involves data centers in the metropolitan regions of Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Düsseldorf and Amsterdam. The combined capacity is over 25 MW. Colt and NorthC entered into a long-term partnership agreement as part of this agreement. Colt will remain a customer in the data centers acquired by NorthC.

This acquisition allows NorthC to further expand its services in the Benelux and the DACH region, giving the organization national coverage in Germany. In addition, the data center capacity in Amsterdam will be increased.

For Alexandra Schless, CEO of the NorthC Group, the acquisition marks an important next milestone in her organization’s pursuit of becoming the leading platform of regional data centers in North-West Europe. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is an important strategic market for NorthC. With this acquisition, the organization strengthens its presence in important economic regions in Germany, which, according to Schless, will ensure further growth.

NorthC was started by pioneers

NorthC was founded in 2020 when two pioneers in the Dutch data center world, The Datacenter Group and NLDC, joined forces. The Datacenter Group originated in the hosting sector, while NLDC came from the telecom sector.

In 2021, NorthC entered the German market by acquiring IP Exchange. A year later, the organization added Netrics’ Swiss data centers. At the end of last year, the organization took a major step.

NorthC is now building a second data center in Frankfurt am Main and an existing building in Berlin is being redeveloped into a data center. Initially, the data center in Frankfurt will have a capacity/load of 1.5 MW. This will be expanded to a maximum of 10.5 MW in the coming years. The first data center in Frankfurt will initially have 3 MW. In Berlin, it will initially be 3 MW IT load, but there will be opportunities for growth towards 8 MW.