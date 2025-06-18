Trend Micro data center appliances make security plug-and-play

Security company Trend Micro is introducing a new line of data center appliances that come with pre-installed AI security software. The systems combine Dell hardware with Trend Micro’s Vision One platform and Nvidia’s Morpheus framework.

On the software side, Nvidia’s Morpheus framework is included. This uses GPUs to power AI models specifically designed for cybersecurity. The models detect malware and generate summaries of breaches in reports presented in natural language.

Trend Micro’s Vision One platform automatically assesses threats based on their impact and ranks them. The software platform can detect malicious activity spread across cloud instances, PCs, and other systems.

Dell PowerFlex as the foundation

The new devices are based on Dell’s PowerFlex series. These systems combine compute and storage in an integrated enclosure. This eliminates the need for users to assemble components themselves. In effect, it is a plug-and-play system for security. The PowerFlex line as a whole ranges from large rack-scale systems to smaller customised versions. Larger models include network equipment in addition to compute and storage capacity.

The integrated approach is designed to help organizations implement cybersecurity solutions more quickly. Trend Micro positions the appliances for different environments, from cloud to closed environments that still require a security solution. After all, it is always possible that an attack could occur via an undetected route, for example through an undetected open port.

Versatile

The systems are designed for various scenarios. Trend Micro cites cloud environments and isolated server farms as examples. For the latter, the company is working with Dell on a customized solution called Trend Vision One – Sovereign Private Cloud.

