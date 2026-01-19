Trend Micro brings Vision One to AWS Sovereign Cloud

Trend Micro is making its Trend Vision One platform available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. This will enable organizations in highly regulated industries to offer a solution that meets European sovereignty requirements and leverages advanced AI capabilities for cybersecurity.

The implementation follows AWS making AWS European Sovereign Cloud generally available last week. This new cloud region is completely separate from existing AWS infrastructure and is managed exclusively by EU residents. For governments, defense, and critical infrastructure providers, this should enable them to deploy cloud technology without compromising digital sovereignty.

Trend Vision One leverages the full capacity of the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. The platform offers uniform management of cyber risks and security, along with layered protection. At the same time, it meets strict sovereignty and compliance requirements. All cybersecurity capabilities remain available, including Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Agentic Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (Agentic SOAR), and threat intelligence correlation.

Access to AI security within European frameworks

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud operates independently of other AWS regions. The infrastructure is located entirely within the EU. Customers have access to the full AWS service portfolio, including security, availability, performance, and innovations such as the AWS Nitro System. This system prevents even AWS personnel from accessing customer data.

By implementing Trend Vision One on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, customers gain access to AI-driven, proactive cybersecurity capabilities. The collaboration between Trend Micro and AWS has been in place for more than ten years.

Digital sovereignty is increasingly important to organizations in Europe. Legislation and geopolitical developments are forcing companies to maintain control over where data is stored and who can access it. The AWS European Sovereign Cloud is designed to address this issue. But according to AWS, sovereignty goes beyond data storage alone: it combines technical, contractual, and organizational measures.

Trend Micro sees opportunities in this development. The platform will have all the capabilities it has in other regions, but within a framework that meets European requirements. The implementation supports organizations that must comply with regulations such as NIS2, DORA, and other compliance requirements.