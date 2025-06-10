Qualcomm acquires Alphawave Semi for €2.1 billion

Qualcomm announces the acquisition of Alphawave Semi for $2.4 billion (€2.1 billion). The deal brings high-speed connectivity technology in-house to fuel expansion into data centers, where growth in AI inferencing is driving demand for energy-efficient solutions.

The rise of AI inferencing and the transition to custom CPUs in data centers are driving demand for high-performance, low-power computing solutions. Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU and Hexagon NPU processors are well-positioned to meet this growing demand.

The chip manufacturer is increasingly focusing on the data center market, where its processors can respond to the demand for high-performance computing. “Qualcomm’s advanced custom processors are a natural fit for data center workloads,” said CEO Cristiano Amon.

Strategic fit with Alphawave Semi

UK-based Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed wired connectivity and compute technologies. The company develops IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products that enable faster and more efficient data transfer for data centers, AI, data networking, and data storage.

Tony Pialis, CEO of Alphawave Semi, emphasizes that the combination of resources and expertise offers advantages for customers. “By combining our resources and expertise, we will be well-positioned to expand our product offerings, reach a broader customer base, and enhance our technological capabilities.”

Completion expected in 2026

The acquisition is expected to further accelerate Qualcomm’s expansion into data centers by adding key assets. Alphawave Semi’s products are an essential part of the infrastructure that enables next-generation services.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

