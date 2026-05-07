Dell and Lenovo are making significant investments in the Linux firmware platform LVFS

Dell and Lenovo have joined as lead sponsors of the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), the open-source platform that distributes firmware updates on Linux. This not only gives the project additional financial resources but also broader support from the PC industry.

Together with Fwupd, LVFS forms a key infrastructure for managing firmware updates on Linux systems. Through this combination, users can install updates for laptops, desktops, and peripherals without relying on separate Windows tools or manual installations. This is becoming increasingly relevant, particularly within enterprise Linux environments.

Dell and Lenovo’s decision to join at the highest sponsorship level comes at a notable moment, according to Phoronix. LVFS is actively encouraging hardware vendors to contribute financially or technically to the project. Last year, the organization announced that companies with fewer than 100 employees would be required to contribute $10,000 annually, while larger enterprises are asked to invest $100,000 per year or assign developers to work full-time on LVFS and fwupd.

Since April, the project has been further implementing this strategy. Firmware pages with more than 50,000 downloads per month now display warnings to vendors who do not contribute. Additionally, detailed analytics for firmware downloads are no longer available to companies without a sponsorship package.

Direct financial support

The fact that Dell and Lenovo are now becoming premier sponsors can therefore be seen as an important signal to other hardware manufacturers. Both companies have supported firmware distribution via LVFS for years across a large number of enterprise systems, but are now also providing direct financial support for the ecosystem.

According to project lead Richard Hughes, LVFS has now distributed more than 145 million firmware updates. As a result, the initiative has become one of the most important components of firmware management in Linux.

In addition to Dell and Lenovo, Framework Computer and the Open Source Firmware Foundation are also providing financial support for the project. The Linux Foundation and Red Hat remain responsible for technical support and engineering capacity related to the platform.