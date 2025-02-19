Mysterious new Dutch data center coming to Haarlem

Update Feb. 19, 2025—The large new data center that construction company Heijmans announced on Monday will be located in Haarlem. For security reasons, only North Holland was communicated as the location initially.

Research by the Noordhollands Dagblad now points to Haarlem as the city where the data center will be located, the Lucasweg 35, to be more precise. Keeping the location completely secret, which was done at the client’s request because “data centers have a high level of security,” would have been difficult in the long term, given the size of the project. This new data center has a floor area of ​​11,000 square meters.

Original – Heijmans will build a new data center in the Dutch province of North Holland, with a floor area of 11,000 square meters. For security reasons, the company keeps the location and the client’s name secret.

The construction of the data center, to be completed in October 2026 for 96 million euros, has several innovative aspects. The building will have a capacity of 10 megawatts and will be prepared for connection to a local heat network, allowing the heat produced to be put to good use, for example, to heat homes in the area.

In addition, water use in the data center must be minimized. For this, the project relies on targeted water treatment, which means that drinking water use is limited and used water is recycled and upgraded for reuse.

Client unknown

“Because data centers have a high level of security, Heijmans does not actively disclose the location, as well as the name of the client, at the client’s request,” Heijmans said. North Holland has already proven to be an attractive province for data centers, where Google and Microsoft, among others, have locations. Specialized players such as Equinix and NorthC also have sites in North Holland.

Modular design

The project is characterized by its modular construction method. Parts of the finishing and installations are prefabricated at a central location in the Netherlands before being transported to the construction site. According to Heijmans, this speeds up the construction process and increases work efficiency.

It also reduces the number of miles suppliers travel to the construction site. A central transport point is used in the area, from which combined construction transport is organized. Heijmans sees the number of construction material transport movements decrease and expects to cause less nuisance in the area.

