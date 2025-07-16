SentinelOne offers AI-powered security in new category on AWS Marketplace

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is adding a new category to its Marketplace, where customers can purchase third-party services from their AWS account. This new category responds to the emergence and popularity of AI. SentinelOne wants to be present in this new AI Agents and Tools category from the outset. It makes CNAPP and AI SIEM, and therefore also Purple AI, available to AWS customers.

The ties between SentinelOne and AWS are generally quite strong. We recently wrote about the AWS Security Hub, of which SentinelOne (and many other security players, incidentally) was a launch partner. SentinelOne has also joined AWS’s ISV program, which aims to ensure that software migrations can take place securely.

Last year, during its own OneCon event, SentinelOne and AWS announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA). The most important part of that SCA was that Purple AI, the AI analyst developed by SentinelOne, was linked to Amazon Bedrock (the fully managed service where AWS offers a whole range of Foundation Models to customers). In other words, customers can now choose which Foundation Model in Amazon Bedrock is used by Purple AI.

As mentioned above, it is not surprising that SentinelOne is moving towards AWS. This is partly because AWS is a very large player, but also because there is not a huge amount of choice when it comes to collaborations and integrations with hyperscalers. Microsoft is a direct competitor for SentinelOne, and Google is also making waves in the security market. AWS, in turn, is also very active when it comes to these kinds of collaborations, precisely because it ultimately wants to be able to offer customers a complete range of services.

SentinelOne already offers Singularity Cloud Security (the company’s CNAPP) and Singularity AI SIEM within the AWS Marketplace. Today’s news is that it will also offer these components in the new AI Agents & Tools category. With this move, both AWS and SentinelOne seem to want to capitalize on AI as a distinguishing factor in organizations’ procurement processes. In other words, it is assumed that organizations increasingly want AI in the software and tools they purchase. The idea is that AWS customers will find what they are looking for in this new category. Ultimately, it seems to be primarily an additional way for SentinelOne to get on the radar of potential customers.

However, with Singularity Cloud Security and Singularity AI SIEM, SentinelOne is also making something else available to customers: Purple AI. This is one of the company’s showpieces. SentinelOne even goes so far as to call Purple AI a real AI analyst, not just an AI assistant. We have now seen a number of demos (and done a few ourselves) and in those environments and circumstances, Purple AI was very accurate and fast. Of course, we always have to take demo environments with a grain of salt. Ultimately, performance in a ‘real’ environment is decisive.

In any case, AWS customers can now purchase SentinelOne’s Singularity offering in multiple locations in the AWS Marketplace. They don’t need to leave the AWS environment to do so.