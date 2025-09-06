SentinelOne brings sovereign cybersecurity to Europe

SentinelOne, together with Schwarz Digits, is bringing a sovereign AI cybersecurity platform to the European market. This is based on STACKIT’s cloud infrastructure, which is entirely under German jurisdiction.

At the heart of the solution is SentinelOne’s patented AI and behavioral analysis. This system autonomously detects and responds to threats across endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data. Storyline technology provides deep context and visibility, accelerating investigations and responses to machine speed.

Running natively on STACKIT’s sovereign cloud, European customers can meet evolving compliance requirements without sacrificing performance or visibility. The platform offers modern capabilities such as endpoint protection (EDR, MDR, and XDR), cloud security (CWPP, CNAPP, and Exposure Management), and data security (AI SIEM, Hyperautomation, and GenAI security).

European data sovereignty at the core

The new platform combines SentinelOne’s Singularity technology with STACKIT’s sovereign cloud infrastructure. This collaboration responds to the growing demand for data control within Europe. Companies will soon be able to secure their critical infrastructure without data crossing European legal borders.

The solution operates entirely on German infrastructure and meets stringent compliance requirements, including GDPR, NIS2, and DORA. STACKIT also has certifications such as ISO 27001 and C5 from the German Federal Office for Information Security.

“In Europe, we must use and further develop cutting-edge technology without giving away our data. Otherwise, we will lose our innovative strength and economic power,” said Rolf Schumann, Co-CEO of Schwarz Digits.

This collaboration fits within Schwarz Digits’ broader cybersecurity portfolio, including XM Cyber’s Continuous Exposure Management platform. Together, these technologies deliver an integrated and proactive defense strategy. The system maps attack paths, identifies critical risks, and enables automated remediation measures within a sovereign cloud environment.

The initiative anticipates upcoming EU policy frameworks such as the Cloud and AI Development Act (CAIDA). This law proposes the expansion of secure, sovereign EU cloud infrastructure for critical applications.

