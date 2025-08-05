SentinelOne strengthens AI protection with Prompt Security deal

SentinelOne has announced the acquisition of Israeli company Prompt Security. With this deal, SentinelOne hopes to better prepare its Singularity platform for secure AI use within organizations.

No official acquisition price has been announced, but CTech is reporting a figure of $250 million. This would represent a significant return for investors, as the two-year-old startup is valued at ‘only’ $23 million. In those two years, Prompt Security has explored all kinds of aspects of AI security, from testing data privacy to discovering vulnerabilities in self-built AI apps.

Singularity with AI tooling

Although SentinelOne refers to Singularity as an AI-driven platform, it is not currently focused on AI security itself. According to the company, the acquisition of Prompt Security should provide CISO and IT leaders with control that enables secure AI adoption at scale.

Prompt Security’s solutions map AI usage while also eliminating covertly deployed AI solutions. Employees would still be able to use ChatGPT and other well-known AI solutions alongside internal tools, but with the same security and guardrails as in regular enterprise applications.

“AI is the most transformative force in the world today—but without security, it becomes a liability,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. “With Prompt Security, we’re making it possible for every company to fully embrace GenAI and agentic AI without compromising safety and security. This is the foundation for secure AI adoption at scale.”

Capabilities

In addition to this general scope, SentinelOne also has concrete benefits in store for customers now that the Prompt Security acquisition is complete. For example, Prompt monitors the daily AI usage of personnel, which complements SentinelOne’s existing Data Loss Prevention for GenAI. Policy-based controls enforce safe AI usage by, for example, blocking risky prompts before they are sent. Malicious prompt injection and other AI exploits would be covered by Prompt.

All of this is independent of the AI model of choice and also works via the now established Model Context Protocol via MCP gateway security. Those who also want to secure self-hosted or on-prem deployments can also use Prompt Security’s tooling. However, this will now be available within the SentinelOne order, which will gradually integrate the solution into its existing offering.

Read also: SentinelOne joins AWS ISV program to secure software migrations