AI drives record revenues for Dell, Elastic, and SentinelOne

The quarterly results of Dell Technologies, Elastic, and SentinelOne underscore the strong demand for AI infrastructure and cybersecurity. While Dell benefited from record sales of AI servers, Elastic and SentinelOne raised their revenue forecasts thanks to growing interest in data analysis and security solutions.

Dell Technologies reported record revenue of $29.8 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up 19 percent from a year earlier. Earnings per share rose 38 percent to $1.70, while adjusted earnings were $2.32. Revenue from servers and networks grew 69 percent to $12.9 billion, driven by strong demand for AI systems. COO Jeff Clarke said Dell shipped more AI solutions in the first half of the year than it did in all of 2025 and raised its AI server sales forecast to $20 billion this year. Still, the stock lost 5 percent in after-hours trading, possibly due to a cautious outlook for the third quarter.

Good results for Elastic

Elastic saw revenue rise 20 percent to $415 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Subscription revenue grew to $389 million, with Elastic Cloud contributing $196 million (+24 percent). On a non-GAAP basis, operating profit was $65 million, representing a margin of 16 percent. CEO Ash Kulkarni spoke of an excellent quarter, pointing to strong demand for AI-driven applications. The company raised its annual revenue forecast to $1.679 billion to $1.689 billion. The share price rose by more than 5 percent after trading hours.

SentinelOne also benefited from the increasing cyber threat and demand for AI-driven security. Second-quarter revenue rose 22 percent to $242.2 million, in line with market expectations. Annual recurring revenue increased 24 percent to $1 billion. The company expects third-quarter revenue of $256 million, slightly above consensus, and raised its annual forecast to $998 million to $1.002 billion. Earnings per share came in at 4 cents, above expectations. The stock jumped about 9 percent in after-hours trading.