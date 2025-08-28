Nvidia and Snowflake figures good, HP stable, CrowdStrike poor

The latest quarterly figures from several leading US technology companies paint a mixed picture. While Nvidia and Snowflake exceeded expectations and raised their forecasts, HP presented solid results, and CrowdStrike struggled with the aftermath of its infamous Windows outage.

Nvidia saw revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increase by 56 percent to $46.7 billion, exceeding market expectations. Profits and margins were also higher than predicted. The data center division, with its new Blackwell chips, posted 17 percent quarter-on-quarter growth. For the current quarter, the company is targeting revenue of $54 billion, slightly above consensus but below the most optimistic estimates. Investors had expected more: the stock fell 3 percent after hours. CEO Jensen Huang spoke of an unprecedented wave of investment in AI infrastructure, which will require trillions of dollars worldwide in the years to come.

HP shares fall

HP Inc. reported a 3.1 percent increase in revenue to $13.9 billion, higher than expected. Net profit climbed to $763 million, or $0.80 per share. On an adjusted basis, the $0.75 figure was exactly in line with analysts’ forecasts. CEO Enrique Lores emphasized that HP had achieved revenue growth for the fifth consecutive quarter, primarily driven by Personal Systems and a strong performance in growth regions. Nevertheless, the stock fell 1.9 percent in after-hours trading.

Good results for Snowflake

Snowflake raised its annual forecast for product revenue from $4.33 billion to $4.40 billion. In the second quarter, product revenue totaled $1.09 billion, in line with expectations, while remaining performance obligations increased 33 percent to $6.9 billion. CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy highlighted the strong growth of Microsoft Azure within the platform, particularly in the EMEA region. Analysts view Snowflake as a logical choice for companies seeking to centralize their AI infrastructure. The stock rose 13 percent in after-hours trading.

CrowdStrike struggles with outage

CrowdStrike reported revenue growth of 21 percent to $1.17 billion in the second quarter, above market expectations, and adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, well above forecasts. However, the outlook fell short: for the third quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.21 to $1.22 billion, slightly below analysts’ expectations. The company is still dealing with the fallout from last year’s Windows outage and anticipates additional payments and revenue impact from incentives that customers had to retain. CFO Burt Podbere stated that the outage will incur approximately $51 million in costs this quarter. The stock lost nearly 3 percent in after-hours trading.

Taken together, the results show how AI and cloud continue to drive growth at Nvidia and Snowflake, while HP is performing steadily, and CrowdStrike is still recovering from reputational and revenue pressure after a failed update.