‘Nvidia wants to acquire a PC manufacturer like Dell or HP’

A rumor suggests that Nvidia has been negotiating for over a year to acquire a major PC manufacturer such as Dell or HP. This led to a surge in the stock prices of the companies mentioned. However, Nvidia completely denies the reports. The rumor coincides with the upcoming release of the company’s own in-house chip.

Last week, SemiAccurate published a report stating that the well-known graphics card manufacturer has reportedly been in talks with a major PC manufacturer for over a year regarding a takeover. However, the website does not specify exactly which company this is. In the consumer market, names such as Lenovo, Dell, HP, ASUS, and Acer come to mind.

These are all companies that sell tens of millions of PCs per year and already work closely with Nvidia. The financial markets reacted immediately to the news. Dell’s stock rose by about 6.7 percent, and Hewlett Packard’s by over 5.3 percent. Both stock prices have since fallen again.

Nvidia firmly denies

Nvidia itself denies the reports, including in a statement to Bloomberg. “Nvidia is not in talks regarding the acquisition of any PC manufacturer,” said a spokesperson. SemiAccurate, however, presents its report as the result of over a year of its own research, while acknowledging that details are scarce. For instance, aside from PC manufacturers, no amounts or timelines have been mentioned or are known.

N1X chip on the way

The rumor surfaces just as Nvidia is about to launch its in-house developed N1X chip. This is a chip for laptops that combines ARM processing cores with a GeForce RTX-grade graphics card and NPU hardware for AI. The chip is intended for thin laptops and small desktops. The launch is scheduled for the first or second quarter of 2026.

Perhaps not entirely coincidentally, rumors suggest that both Dell and Lenovo are currently testing N1X hardware. With this chip, Nvidia aims to compete with Intel and AMD processors in consumer PCs. According to Nvidia, acquiring a PC manufacturer is neither necessary nor on the table for this strategy.

Nvidia is doing quite well, by the way, thanks to the ongoing AI boom. The company was already a major player in the graphics card market. With orders for thousands of cards at a time—which just keep pouring in—the company has absolutely nothing to complain about. Earlier, CEO Jensen Huang stated that the company expects AI chip orders worth one trillion dollars through 2027.