PC market grows 9.4 percent, tariffs could slow growth

The global PC market grew 9.4 percent in the first quarter of 2025, with 62.7 million desktops and laptops shipped. These positive figures were achieved partly because manufacturers accelerated their shipments to the US in anticipation of new import tariffs. However, the next round of higher tariffs threatens to disrupt the market recovery.

According to recent data from Canalys, notebook shipments grew by 10 percent to 49.4 million units compared to last year, and desktop shipments increased by 8 percent to 13.3 million units. Volumes in the first quarter were boosted as manufacturers increased their shipments to the US in anticipation of the Trump administration’s announcement of the first round of tariffs.

In anticipation of tariffs

Lenovo and HP increased their deliveries to the US by 20 and 13 percent, respectively, in the first quarter. This preventive strategy enabled manufacturers and distribution channels to build up stocks before possible cost increases kicked in.

Although similar steps are being taken regarding the broader tariffs that will take effect on April 9, 2025, the following quarters are likely to show a slowdown. This is because inventory levels are normalizing, and customers are facing higher prices. The impact of prices on consumer demand is expected to be greater, as the purchase of more expensive PCs must compete with other spending categories also experiencing price increases.

Market leaders maintain positions

Lenovo maintained its leading position in the global PC market in Q1 2025, with shipments of 15.2 million notebooks and desktops and strong growth of 11 percent. HP grew by 6 percent to 12.8 million units. After several quarters of year-on-year declines, Dell achieved 3 percent growth with 9.5 million units shipped. Apple took fourth place with a strong 22 percent growth in shipments (6.5 million units) and a market share of 10.4 percent. Asus completed the top five with a growth of 9 percent and 4.0 million units shipped.

Tip: Is an ASUS NUC a good choice for your workloads? It just might be