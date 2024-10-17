AWS and SentinelOne offer Purple AI on Amazon Bedrock

Expanding SentinelOne’s partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) allows customers to choose which LLMs within Amazon Bedrock they want to use in conjunction with Purple AI, the GenAI component of SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform.

Organizations that want to deploy GenAI cannot always just do so. There may be restrictions on where they are allowed and able to do it. There may also be a degree of reluctance. Perhaps they would like more control over the deployment of models and which models they use. With the announcement of the extension to the already existing Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) between AWS and SentinelOne, the companies aim to address this.

Purple AI on Amazon Bedrock

The most important component of the SCA between SentinelOne and AWS is that it will make Purple AI available in conjunction with Amazon Bedrock. Amazon Bedrock is a fully AWS-managed service that gives customers access to a whole collection of Foundation Models. All through a single API. Currently, Amazon Bedrock supports foundation models from seven providers. These include its own Titan models, but also, for example, Mistral AI, Stability AI, Meta and Cohere. In total, there are just under 50 models. An overview can be found here.

The idea of Amazon Bedrock is that it allows you to choose exactly the model that meets your needs and requirements, and you can switch between models relatively easily, without having to convert all sorts of things. After all, everything goes through the same API, and AWS manages everything on the back end. There are relatively large models available, but also smaller ones that can be used to serve specific use cases. SentinelOne itself is also going to use Amazon Bedrock Custom Model Import, which makes it possible to put its own models into Bedrock. Whether these are the Ultraviolet models we wrote about earlier this week (see link at the bottom of this article) is not mentioned in the official communication, but it seems obvious to us.

The combination of Purple AI and Amazon Bedrock should give organizations more freedom of choice. They can now decide which models best suit their use cases. In addition, they can now do this very quickly. This is definitely important in today’s threat landscape.

Singularity Platform in AWS Marketplace

The second component of expanding SentinelOne’s partnership with AWS has to do with how customers can purchase the Singularity Platform. Currently, the Singularity Platform is already in the AWS Marketplace. According to SentinelOne, as of now, it is bringing the “entire” Singularity Platform there. That suggests that what you could purchase until this expansion was not the full platform. That seems to be true, as Singularity Cloud Security, SentinelOne’s CNAPP solution is on it separately.

By offering the entire platform in a single place on the AWS Marketplace, SentinelOne is making it easier for joint customers to quickly and easily purchase the Singularity Platform, is the idea. That in itself is not a bad thought, since organizations already have to purchase too many separate solutions anyway. If at least everything from the same supplier can be purchased from a central point, that will make a difference.

