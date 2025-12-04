Salesforce brings Agentforce 360 for AWS to AWS Marketplace

Salesforce and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announce Agentforce 360 for AWS. This new version runs entirely on AWS infrastructure and provides access to foundation models via Amazon Bedrock. The offering will be available on AWS Marketplace in early 2026 and is designed to help organizations deploy AI agents securely and under control.

With Agentforce 360 for AWS, both companies aim to address key barriers to enterprise AI adoption: trust, governance, and speed to value. “Our joint customers want AI agents that are powerful, can be trusted, and align with their cloud investments,” said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and EVP of Global Partnerships at Salesforce.

By offering Agentforce 360 for AWS through AWS Marketplace, companies can consolidate their AI spending while leveraging existing cloud commitments. The collaboration is designed to help customers more easily discover, deploy, and innovate with AI agents on AWS infrastructure.

Amazon Bedrock as a foundation

Agentforce 360 for AWS uses Amazon Bedrock for Agentforce’s reasoning engine. This gives users access to a wide range of high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies for prompt builder capabilities. This gives organizations the freedom to choose AI models.

The Atlas Reasoning Engine of the Agentforce 360 Platform provides transparency into how agents think, plan, and act. With Agentforce 360 for AWS, this engine can be powered by Anthropic’s Claude models hosted on Amazon Bedrock. This is especially valuable for customers in highly regulated industries, where an immutable audit trail is automatically generated for every action.

The Agentforce 360 Prompt Builder brings trusted generative AI to life with accurate, relevant prompts based on the customer’s own data. Within Prompt Builder, Salesforce provides model optionality, including select Claude models and Amazon models such as Nova Lite and Nova Pro.

Safety and compliance at the core

With protective guardrails and the ability to deploy high-quality generative AI agents immediately, Agentforce 360 for AWS enables customers to build and use agent reasoning and data entirely within the Salesforce Trust Boundary. The Trust Boundary is natively built into the Salesforce Platform via Hyperforce and secured by the Agentforce Trust Layer.

This enterprise-grade architecture promises to let any organization deploy AI with confidence. It creates a secure, controlled perimeter that keeps LLM traffic within Salesforce’s private AWS cloud. This enables important controls: customer data is never stored or used for training by external providers. The entire agent workflow, from initial data access to final action, is fully managed, auditable, and compliant.

By purchasing through AWS Marketplace, customers can benefit from private pricing and consolidated billing through AWS. This provides a seamless way to leverage pre-approved budgets and simplify procurement. It results in a unified go-to-market approach with joint field incentives, customer benefits, and targeted support.

Agentforce 360 for AWS will be available in AWS Marketplace in early 2026.

