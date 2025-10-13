Salesforce unveils Agentforce 360: AI agents support employees

Salesforce today launched Agentforce 360, a platform that brings AI agents and people together in a single, trusted system. With this announcement, the company is positioning itself as a pioneer of the “Agentic Enterprise,” where AI not only supports but actually takes work off people’s hands.

“We’re entering the age of the Agentic Enterprise — where AI elevates human potential like never before,” said Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce. Benioff says Agentforce 360 connects people, agents, and data on one trusted platform.

New on the Agentforce platform

The latest version of Agentforce introduces Agentforce Builder, a conversation (chat)-based development studio for designing agents using natural language. Agentforce Voice transforms IVR (interactive voice response) systems into natural, real-time conversations. Hybrid Reasoning combines workflows with reasoning from AI models, enabling workflows to be executed with precision, even when minor adjustments are required. For example, if the input deviates slightly from what the workflow is used to, the AI model can ensure that the workflow is still successfully controlled and executed.

The introduction of Agentforce Vibes extends low-code development to AI applications. New observability dashboards help teams monitor agents’ reasoning, accuracy, and compliance.

Customers achieve impressive results

With 12,000 customers, Agentforce 360 is already delivering measurable results. Reddit automatically resolved 46 percent of support cases. This reduced the time to resolution by 84 percent. Adecco handled 51 percent of candidate interviews outside office hours via agents. OpenTable resolved 70 percent of support cases autonomously. In fact, efficiency and improvement among customers are always in double digits.

From CRM pioneer to AI revolutionary

Salesforce builds on 26 years of experience as the trusted customer and sales platform. The same platform can now control AI agents, making workflows more intelligent and enabling automated customer interaction at any time. It therefore not only supports employees, but also takes work off their hands.

The new version of Agentforce was developed in part through intensive collaboration with thousands of customers over the past twelve months. Four major releases paved the way for Agentforce 360: the original Agentforce launch in October 2024, the improved Atlas Reasoning Engine in December, proactive agents in March 2025, and enhanced interoperability in June.

Agentforce 360

Agentforce 360 unites four core components that together form the Agentic Enterprise. The Agentforce 360 platform serves as the foundation for enterprise-grade AI agents, complete with a conversational builder, hybrid reasoning, and speech functionality. Data 360 provides the trusted, unified data layer that gives each agent context, using the Salesforce Data Cloud and adding additional context from unstructured data and Tableau semantics. Customer 360 Apps use AI agents and business processes and workflows to automate tasks. Finally, Slack provides the conversational interface where people and agents collaborate in real time.

This comprehensive approach enables companies to deploy agents based on reliable data. In addition, they focus on team collaboration, communicating directly with people in Slack, and leveraging existing processes and infrastructure.

Specialist agents for every employee

Salesforce now has agents that can provide immediate assistance to every employee. Agentforce Sales automates prospecting and quoting, Agentforce Marketing builds autonomous campaigns, and Agentforce Service provides 24/7 proactive support via the Command Center.

New industry-specific agent solutions, such as Agentforce Life Sciences, Public Sector, and Manufacturing, deliver rapid value across every sector. Agentforce 360 for Industries offers more than 200 pre-built, sector-specific actions.

If that’s not enough, there’s always the option to build your own agents using the chat-driven Agentbuilder. All in all, there are many new opportunities to get started with agents quickly and easily.

Agentforce 360 is available worldwide, with ongoing innovation in pilot and beta in the coming months.