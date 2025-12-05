Salesforce sees AI agents generating record sales during Cyber Week

Salesforce has released its figures for Cyber Week 2025. The period from November 25 to December 1 generated $336.6 billion (€288.9 billion) in worldwide sales, an increase of 7 percent. AI agents played a crucial role, influencing 20 percent of all orders through personalized recommendations and customer service.

The figures are based on data from more than 1.5 billion shoppers. Cyber Week once again proved to be a record period for retailers, despite rising prices worldwide. In the United States, sales grew by 5 percent to $79.6 billion. Black Friday generated $79 billion worldwide, while Cyber Monday generated $53 billion.

According to Salesforce, AI agents were decisive in the purchasing process. Together, they generated $67 billion in sales through personalized product recommendations and conversational customer service. Retailers using Agentforce 360 and their own branded agents saw their sales grow 32 percent faster than retailers without this technology.

Customer service worked overtime

Beyond purchases, AI agents played an essential role in customer service. Agentic customer service conversations increased by 55 percent compared to the previous week. The number of agent actions, such as updating delivery addresses and initiating returns, increased by 70 percent. This relieved service teams and reduced operational costs.

Agentforce Commerce processed 61 million orders on digital storefronts. The Order Management System processed 76 percent more orders, while Agentforce Marketing sent 56.3 billion marketing messages.

Mobile continues to dominate

Mobile devices accounted for 70 percent of online orders, both globally and in the US. Mobile wallets accounted for 27 percent of all global orders as a payment method. Social media is becoming an important starting point for shoppers: 15 percent of global digital traffic to retail sites came via social channels. TikTok grew 55 percent year-on-year and drove 9 percent of global social traffic.

The average selling price during Cyber Week rose by 6 percent year-on-year. However, consumers were not deterred by price increases. The number of orders grew by 2 percent globally and by 1 percent in the US.

